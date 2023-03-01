2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns to play in the Hall of Fame Game

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a...
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will play the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

This will be the Browns’ sixth time playing in the Hall of Fame Game. Their most recent appearance in Canton was in 1999.

The Jets last played in the Hall of Fame Game in 1992.

Former Browns player Joe Thomas, along with former Jets players, Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis, will be enshrined as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 on Aug. 5

Joe Thomas talks about being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Tickets for the 2023 Hall of Fame Game go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, March 8.

Fans can learn more about the matchup and purchase tickets at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets.

