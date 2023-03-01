Cleveland Browns to play in the Hall of Fame Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will play the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

This will be the Browns’ sixth time playing in the Hall of Fame Game. Their most recent appearance in Canton was in 1999.

The Jets last played in the Hall of Fame Game in 1992.

Former Browns player Joe Thomas, along with former Jets players, Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis, will be enshrined as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 on Aug. 5

Tickets for the 2023 Hall of Fame Game go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, March 8.

Fans can learn more about the matchup and purchase tickets at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets.

