Cleveland firefighters battle fire on city’s West side
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters responded to a building fire in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Crews were called out to the 3100 block of W. 38th Street around 9:15 a.m.
This is the AJ Rose Manufacturing Co.
According to firefighters, this is a two-story manufacturing building.
There are no reports of injuries and all the workers have been evacuated.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
