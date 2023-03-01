Cleveland firefighters battle fire on city’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters responded to a building fire in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Crews were called out to the 3100 block of W. 38th Street around 9:15 a.m.

This is the AJ Rose Manufacturing Co.

According to firefighters, this is a two-story manufacturing building.

There are no reports of injuries and all the workers have been evacuated.

This is a developing story.

