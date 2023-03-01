2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland firefighters battle fire on city’s West side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters responded to a building fire in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Crews were called out to the 3100 block of W. 38th Street around 9:15 a.m.

This is the AJ Rose Manufacturing Co.

According to firefighters, this is a two-story manufacturing building.

There are no reports of injuries and all the workers have been evacuated.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

Latest News

Ohio Gov. DeWine returns to East Palestine
(Source: MGN)
Improvements coming to I-480 near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Court hearing for Eastlake City Council president arrested in human trafficking sting
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Ohio Senate committee to meet on rail safety, talk with officials on scene in East Palestine