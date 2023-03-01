Cleveland sex offender who traveled with chicken nuggets arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In December, Jason Johnson was featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted on 19 News. Wednesday, Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County announced because of a tip this sex offender is back in custody.

Johnson was arrested in 2020 as a part of “Operation Moving Target” that rounded up 27 men who thought they were meeting a minor for sex.

They were actually talking to undercover agents and when they showed up to a decoy house, they were arrested.

When Johnson arrived, according to Crime Stoppers, he had with him condoms, a knife and chicken nuggets with ranch.

After serving his prison time Johnson was required to register as a sex offender, something he has failed to do.

He was featured in December of 2022, and a tip then finally lead to the Sheriff’s warrant unit picking up the fugitive.

See below for our previous report:

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.