2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland sex offender who traveled with chicken nuggets arrested

Jason Johnson is a convicted sex offender who had not been registering with the Cuyahoga County...
Jason Johnson is a convicted sex offender who had not been registering with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department. Because of tip, after being featured on Cuyahoga's Most Wanted, Johnson was picked up Wednesday morning.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In December, Jason Johnson was featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted on 19 News. Wednesday, Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County announced because of a tip this sex offender is back in custody.

Johnson was arrested in 2020 as a part of “Operation Moving Target” that rounded up 27 men who thought they were meeting a minor for sex.

Related: 27 alleged sexual offenders arrested in ‘Operation Moving Target’, Cuyahoga County prosecutor says

They were actually talking to undercover agents and when they showed up to a decoy house, they were arrested.

When Johnson arrived, according to Crime Stoppers, he had with him condoms, a knife and chicken nuggets with ranch.

After serving his prison time Johnson was required to register as a sex offender, something he has failed to do.

He was featured in December of 2022, and a tip then finally lead to the Sheriff’s warrant unit picking up the fugitive.

See below for our previous report:

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

Latest News

Pick your price to adopt a pit bull at Cleveland APL
Pick your price to adopt a pit bull at Cleveland APL
I90 Eastbound crash near West 25th.
Several vehicles involved in crash on I-90 in Cleveland
Ohio Gov. DeWine returns to East Palestine
Timothy Metcalf
Endangered 74-year-old Ashland man missing since Feb. 21