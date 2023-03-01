Court hearing for Eastlake City Council president arrested in human trafficking sting

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Eastlake City Council president is scheduled to be arraigned in Willoughby Municipal Court Wednesday morning after being charged with solicitation last month.

John Meyers, 57, was arrested by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force in February for allegedly trying to buy sex.

“The point of our task forces is to send a message to those who buy and sell human beings: We’re coming for you, we’re going to bust you and make sure everybody knows what you did. Don’t buy sex in Ohio!” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Wickliffe police officers and Lake County Sheriff deputies worked with the task force.

Five other men were also charged with solicitation:

Ronald Bevier, Columbia Station, 30

Alvin Bridges, Euclid, 47

Andrew Champa, Wickliffe, 40

Garrett Kellogg, Strongsville, 20

Salvatore Longo, Beachwood, 44

Bridges also faces a felony charge of drug possession, according to Yost.

Meyers is currently free on a $5,000 bond.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be part of the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and proud of the collaborative effort of all the involved agencies,” said Chief Deputy Robert Izzo of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. “If even one victim of human trafficking can be identified and helped, then the operation is a success and worth the effort. We will continue to work to help identify those who are taking advantage of these victims and bring them to justice.”

Four potential victims of human trafficking were also identified and offered social services.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.