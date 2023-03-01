2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Court hearing for Eastlake City Council president arrested in human trafficking sting

(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Eastlake City Council president is scheduled to be arraigned in Willoughby Municipal Court Wednesday morning after being charged with solicitation last month.

John Meyers, 57, was arrested by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force in February for allegedly trying to buy sex.

“The point of our task forces is to send a message to those who buy and sell human beings: We’re coming for you, we’re going to bust you and make sure everybody knows what you did. Don’t buy sex in Ohio!” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Wickliffe police officers and Lake County Sheriff deputies worked with the task force.

Five other men were also charged with solicitation:

  • Ronald Bevier, Columbia Station, 30
  • Alvin Bridges, Euclid, 47
  • Andrew Champa, Wickliffe, 40
  • Garrett Kellogg, Strongsville, 20
  • Salvatore Longo, Beachwood, 44

Bridges also faces a felony charge of drug possession, according to Yost.

Meyers is currently free on a $5,000 bond.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be part of the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and proud of the collaborative effort of all the involved agencies,” said Chief Deputy Robert Izzo of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. “If even one victim of human trafficking can be identified and helped, then the operation is a success and worth the effort. We will continue to work to help identify those who are taking advantage of these victims and bring them to justice.”

Four potential victims of human trafficking were also identified and offered social services.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

Latest News

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Ohio Senate committee to meet on rail safety, talk with officials on scene in East Palestine
Ohio Gov. DeWine returns to East Palestine
Madison Burger King fire
Madison Burger King fire causes total loss, fire department says
E 121 street house fire
House fire in Cleveland brings down power line