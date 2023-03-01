2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cuyahoga County handing out to up to $5,000 for stores to stop using plastic bags

By Katie Tercek
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cuyahoga County handing is out up to $5,000 to stores if they stop using plastic bags.

“We’re really hoping that it’s a business that has plastic bags already in their circulation and they want to eliminate them. And those are for grocery stores, convenient stores, even clothing shoes, home goods,” said Katharyne Starinsky, the program officer for cuyahoga county consumer affairs department.

If you remember, the county approved a plastic bag ban back in 2019. But because of the pandemic, it never went into effect until last year. However, several cities decided to opt out. Cleveland, Brooklyn, North Olmsted and Strongsville, just to name a few.

However, because of supply chain issues, county administrators decided not to enforce it.

Starinsky who heads this initiative hopes, this grant money will give businesses that extra push to become eco-friendly.

“So the number of bags that we have, they end up somewhere. They’re either hauled to a landfill or they become liter, clogging our sewers, waterways,” said Starinsky.

For shoppers like Shellee Pavlak, she is fine with the plastic bag ban. And hopes many stores actually follow through with it.

“I’m glad they do something about it. You can take them to stores and recycle them. It’s easy for me,” said Pavlak.

The deadline for businesses to apply for the money is March 15th.

As of now, the county has given out nearly 50,000 reusable bags for people to use. That’s relatively small compared to the blue grocery bags normally used. Numbers Starinsky wants to see decrease for the good of the environment.

“Over the course of a year in cayuga county alone, that’s 319 million in plastic bags are consumed annually,” said Starinsky.

Stores will find out this April, during earth month whether or not they qualified for the grant. Shoppers can expect to see eco-friendly changes in stores soon after that.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

Latest News

Barbara Godfrey says she's been living in a moving nightmare.
19 Troubleshooter: Moving company threatens to hold senior citizen’s property hostage until she pays extra fees
Improvements coming to I-480 near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Improvements coming to I-480 near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Senator Nickie Antonio interview
Senator Nickie Antonio interview rail hearing
Adam Sandler Live
Adam Sandler to take the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse