Endangered 74-year-old Ashland man missing since Feb. 21

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashland Police asked the community to help find endangered 74-year-old Timothy Metcalf, who has been missing since Feb. 21.

He was described by police as 5′11″ tall, 185 pounds, with brown and gray hair, and hazel eyes.

Metcalf walked away from his 12th Street home at 3:01 a.m. on Feb. 21, according to police.

Police said he may be a danger to himself, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Timothy Metcalf (Ashland Police)

