EPA opens community center in East Palestine as residents’ concerns persist

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The EPA looks to better connect with the community through the opening of a new Community Welcome Center today on Market Street.

“The people of East Palestine will not have to figure out what comes next on their own,” EPA administrator Michael Regan said.

The center will serve as a space where residents can meet and speak to EPA employees, as well as coordinate air sampling and cleaning requests as needed.

19 News spoke to Krista Figley and Nancy Schroeder, two East Palestine residents. They are both in favor of the EPA’s new presence, but explain trust will take time—even as some locals have already made up their minds.

“I’ve heard of a lot of people trying to sell their house and trying to get out of town,” Schroeder said.

Figley said those that are willing to stay have to face an uncertain future about a town they called home for generations: “This could make or break our town that everyone has worked so hard to build back up.”

Regan is encouraging anyone to visit the center to ask questions, as well as provide any information that can help their analysis efforts. “There is no request that I would say is too small to listen to,” he said.

Figley has plans to visit the center herself. In particular, she’ll look for answers concerning the rainwater accumulating in her basement.

“I’m just concerned that my kids are being poisoned in the night,” she said. “It’s scary, it’s uncharted territory.”

The center will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regan made the EPA’s desire for progress clear: “Norfolk Southern will pay for this mess, we will be transparent, and we will make sure this community is whole again.”

Those living in town hope those words can eventually turn into a truth that they can lean on.

“There is just a lot of unknowns right now,” Figley said.

