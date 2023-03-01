February in northeast Ohio was significantly warmer than normal with very little snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Cleveland, this was the second warmest February on record with an average temperature of 38.5 degrees.

That’s 7.4 degrees above normal!

The second and third weeks of the month brought record highs to Cleveland.

On February 9th, Cleveland hit a new record high of 68 degrees.

On February 15th, Cleveland recorded yet another record high, hitting 68 degrees.

One week later, on February 23rd, Cleveland was one degree shy of hitting the record high of 68 degrees (2017).

Akron-Canton also reported their second warmest February on record.

The average temperature was 39.3 degrees, which is 9.1 degrees above normal.

While Cleveland Hopkins and Akron-Canton are two major reporting sites, they were not the only locations with much warmer than normal temperatures.

New Philadelphia hit 70 degrees or greater three times in February, which in its entire period of record, has never happened!

The unusually warm weather made for historically low ice on Lake Erie.

The lack of cold air kept snow totals at a minimum.

In fact, in February, Cleveland did not accumulate any measurable snow until the 17th, and that was only 0.1 inches.

Cleveland finished the month with 1.2 inches of snow, making February 2023 the third least snowiest February on record.

Akron-Canton recorded even less snow in February with only 0.6 inches.

February 2023 was Akron-Canton’s second least snowiest February on record.

In Mansfield, this was the least snowiest February on record, and in Youngstown, this was the second least snowiest February on record!

Like its counterpart, January, February typically features ample cloud cover, but that was not the case in 2023.

February brought 16 partly cloudy days and three clear days to Cleveland.

Only nine days were considered cloudy.

As we change our calendars over to March, we bid farewell to Meteorological Winter and say hello to Meteorological Spring.

We long for warmer days, more daylight, and the promise of baseball at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

While we will earn more daylight over the coming weeks, the warmer days might be hard to come by in March.

Overall, March temperatures are trending below normal, but Spring as a whole is trending warmer.

Models indicate that Spring will bring slightly more precipitation than average.

