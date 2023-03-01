2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fight during soccer game at Lost Nation Sports Park leads to shot fired in parking lot, 2 arrests

Willoughby Police fie photo(Willoughby Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 25-year-old Painesville residents were arrested after an altercation during an indoor soccer game at Lost Nation Sports Park ended with a shot fired in the parking lot, Willoughby Police confirmed.

Det. Lt. John Begovic said officers were sent to the sports park at 38630 Jet Center Rd. at 9:10p.m. on Feb. 28 for a report of a fight outside in the parking lot.

As officers were on their way, dispatch told them there was now a report of a gun that went off, but no one had been shot, according to Begovic.

Officers found a white Mercedes that was involved in the incident heading southbound on Lost Nation Road and conducted a traffic stop, Begovic said.

Begovic said the officer found two handguns in the car, which were a 9mm Springfield and a 9mm Glock.

Two of the three people in the car were then arrested, both of which were 25-year-old Painesville residents, according to Begovic.

One with charged with felonious assault and the other was charged with aggravated menacing with a firearm, Begovic stated.

Both are awaiting arraignment.

Begovic confirmed a single spent bullet casing was found in the Lost Nation Sports Park parking lot.

The investigation showed that an altercation began while two teams were playing indoor soccer, according to Begovic.

The altercation then continued into the parking lot of the sports park, said Begovic.

Begovic said the driver of the Mercedes fired his gun as they were leaving the parking lot.

The case is still under investigation.

If you were not involved in the incident, but witnessed the disturbance, call the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

