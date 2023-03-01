House fire in Cleveland brings down power line
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire in Cleveland late Tuesday night brought a power line down.
The Cleveland Fire Department confirmed the fire started around 11:30 p.m. at Buckeye Road and East 121 Street.
Cleveland EMS confirmed there were no transports from the scene of the fire.
The Cleveland Fire Department has not been able to confirm the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Follow Cleveland 19 for updates.
