House fire in Cleveland brings down power line

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire in Cleveland late Tuesday night brought a power line down.

The Cleveland Fire Department confirmed the fire started around 11:30 p.m. at Buckeye Road and East 121 Street.

Working House Fire. Buckeye at E121. A power line fell in the street CPP is on scene to render the house safe. The occupant was not in the home at the time. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/sgtiIGK6tz — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 1, 2023

Cleveland EMS confirmed there were no transports from the scene of the fire.

The Cleveland Fire Department has not been able to confirm the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Follow Cleveland 19 for updates.

