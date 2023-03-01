Improvements coming to I-480 near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Engineers with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said they have come up with a plan to ease the morning and afternoon traffic backups on I-480 near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

I-480 westbound will have three lanes under SR 237

I-71 north to I-480 west will have a longer entrance lane

I-71 southbound to Grayton Rd. will have a dedicated exit lane and dedicated lane to merge onto I-480 westbound

ODOT engineers said they will also increase the available merging space in that area.

According to ODOT, currently the average speed on I-480 westbound between Tiedeman and Grayton Roads during evening rush hour, from 4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m., is 26 mph.

Work began in late February and is expected to be finished in the summer of 2024.

“These improvements will help ODOT’s mission is to provide the easy movement of people and goods from place to place,” said ODOT in a statement.

The project, estimated at $12 million, will be done by the Kokosing Construction Company.

