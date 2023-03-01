‘It’s like they don’t care’; Cleveland woman still waiting for help with tree troubles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman worries for her safety every time she hears wind in the forecast.

Overgrown trees from vacant properties loom over her home, causing damage.

19 News first reported this story in December.

Since then, she says the city has done nothing to help her.

“I’m trying to be comfortable, but I can’t be comfortable when I don’t have no help,” said Linda Luckett, a homeowner in Cleveland.

Luckett is tired of waiting for the city of Cleveland to fix her tree problem.

There’s about a dozen of them growing in vacant lots next to her home on East 79th Street that are causing problems for her property.

The biggest issue is a large tree with limbs rubbing up against her home.

“I was so afraid that one of them would fall on my house,” said Luckett.

While the tops of the trees have Luckett worried about her safety, she says the roots are destroying her home’s foundation and causing flooding.

We’ve visited Luckett’s home before, and the city told us they’d create a case file for her and send someone out.

However, Luckett is still waiting.

“I haven’t heard anything,” said Luckett. “I’ve been by the house. They don’t care.”

So Tuesday the 19 Troubleshooters tried again.

Mayor Bibb’s office told us someone had come out to Luckett’s home just one day after our story aired, and didn’t find the trees high risk.

They’re scheduled to be pulled in the Summer months, instead.

As always, the 19 Troubleshooters will stay on the case until the job is done.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.