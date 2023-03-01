Lake County planning for 2024 total solar eclipse

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County Emergency Management Agency and Commissioners are planning ahead for the people the 2024 total solar eclipse will bring to the area, according to a release.

The eclipse will enter Ohio near Greenville and exit near Avon Lake, and is anticipated to last four minutes, officials say.

Lake County has multiple prime viewing spots, the release says.

“We are working hard alongside the LCEMA to prepare for this event,” said Commission President John R. Hamercheck.

Officials ay the Lake County Emergency Management Agency is in the process of preparing a plan to address the potential issues within Lake County and their surrounding counties associated with the 2024 total solar eclipse.

“I am grateful we have such wonderful teams to help us prepare to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for the thousands of visitors to Lake County,” said Commissioner John Plecnik.

Officials say the eclipse is anticipated to be a significant economic driver for local hotels, merchants, restaurants and the Grand River Valley.

Taking lessons learned from previous large gatherings (solar eclipse of 2017, NBA Championship parade, etc.) and incorporating those into the planning process will give Lake County the ability to lessen the impact of the Total Solar Eclipse on our infrastructure making it safe and enjoyable for everyone!” said Lake County EMA Director, Joe Busher.

