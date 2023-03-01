2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Madison Burger King fire causes total loss, fire department says

Madison Burger King fire
Madison Burger King fire(Source: Scott Piker)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Burger King in Madison has been deemed a total loss by the Madison Fire Department.

The fire department responded around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday evening in the North Ridge Road restaurant, officials say.

Madison Fire District says the fire started in a roof vent stack and spread to the kitchen hood ductwork.

When crews arrived they found that the fire had already extended to the roof and structural support, the fire department says.

Officials say due to structure damage, crews were ordered outside of the building to fight the fire.

All three employees who were in the store at the time were able to evacuate safely and without injury, officials say.

Multiple fire departments responded, including Perry, Geneva, Thompson, Leroy Township and Concord.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

Latest News

Court hearing for Eastlake City Council president arrested in human trafficking sting
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Ohio Senate committee to meet on rail safety, talk with officials on scene in East Palestine
Ohio Gov. DeWine returns to East Palestine
E 121 street house fire
House fire in Cleveland brings down power line