Madison Burger King fire causes total loss, fire department says

MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Burger King in Madison has been deemed a total loss by the Madison Fire Department.

The fire department responded around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday evening in the North Ridge Road restaurant, officials say.

Madison Fire District says the fire started in a roof vent stack and spread to the kitchen hood ductwork.

When crews arrived they found that the fire had already extended to the roof and structural support, the fire department says.

Officials say due to structure damage, crews were ordered outside of the building to fight the fire.

All three employees who were in the store at the time were able to evacuate safely and without injury, officials say.

Multiple fire departments responded, including Perry, Geneva, Thompson, Leroy Township and Concord.

