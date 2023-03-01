Missing 17-year-old Cleveland boy last seen at Lake Erie High School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Feb. 28 to help find missing 17-year-old Zackary Blevins.

He was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said Blevins was last seen at Lake Erie High School, which is located at 11650 Detroit Ave., wearing a pea-green hoodie, white T-shirt, and black joggers.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Zackary Blevins (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.