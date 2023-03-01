2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 17-year-old Cleveland boy last seen at Lake Erie High School

Zackary Blevins
Zackary Blevins(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Feb. 28 to help find missing 17-year-old Zackary Blevins.

He was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said Blevins was last seen at Lake Erie High School, which is located at 11650 Detroit Ave., wearing a pea-green hoodie, white T-shirt, and black joggers.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

