Pick your price to adopt a pit bull at Cleveland APL(Cleveland Animal Protective League)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you want to adopt an “incredi-bull” dog, the time is now at the Cleveland Animal Protective League with Pick Your Pitty Price!

The Cleveland APL said it is bursting at the seams with adult dogs, especially pit bull mixes.

So to help them find the loving “fur-ever” homes they deserve, the Cleveland APL is reducing adoption fees on all adult pit bull mixes.

Not only is the fee reduced, the Cleveland APL is letting adopters pick their own price from March 3-5!

The county licensing fees still apply.

Go to clevelandapl.org to set up an appointment to meet the “adora-bull” pitties waiting for you!

“Right now, the Cleveland APL is full of amazing dogs who are waiting for their new homes, and there are more waiting for them to get adopted so they can come in and get the help they need,” says Sharon Harvey, President & CEO. “Our team is dedicated to finding wonderful families for every animal who’s up for adoption. Our process for matching available pets with their new people remains the same regardless of the adoption fee. If you have room in your hearts and homes, please consider adopting now. You’ll be helping both the dog you adopt and a dog in need who is waiting for his or her chance.”

Call the APL at 216-771-4616 with any questions about adopting.

