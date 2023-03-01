Red Wagon Farm announces new brewing company

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WOIO) - Red Wagon Farm announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that they will be expanding into beer brewing this spring.

Red Wagon Brewery says that they are partnering with another new brewery, Four Paws Brewing, to produce a full menu of brews.

Craft beers, hard cider and seltzer are all on the list for production, according to the farm.

The farm says the opening date will be announced as soon as it has been decided.

