2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Red Wagon Farm announces new brewing company

Red Wagon Farm is expanding into beer brewing
Red Wagon Farm is expanding into beer brewing
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WOIO) - Red Wagon Farm announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that they will be expanding into beer brewing this spring.

Red Wagon Brewery says that they are partnering with another new brewery, Four Paws Brewing, to produce a full menu of brews.

Craft beers, hard cider and seltzer are all on the list for production, according to the farm.

The farm says the opening date will be announced as soon as it has been decided.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

Latest News

Zackary Blevins
Missing 17-year-old Cleveland boy last seen at Lake Erie High School
Ohio Gov. DeWine returns to East Palestine
Oakwood factory fire was not “the result of a criminal act”, says the State Fire Marshal
Clark Fulton fire
Cleveland firefighters battle fire on city’s West side