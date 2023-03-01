2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several vehicles involved in crash on I-90 in Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a serious accident on I-90 Eastbound at W. 25th Street.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m.

Several vehicles are involved and ambulances have been called for several victims.

Police are blocking the highway in the area.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

