Several vehicles involved in crash on I-90 in Cleveland
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a serious accident on I-90 Eastbound at W. 25th Street.
The accident happened just after 2 p.m.
Several vehicles are involved and ambulances have been called for several victims.
Police are blocking the highway in the area.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
