Several vehicles involved in crash on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a serious accident on I-90 Eastbound at W. 25th Street.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m.

Several vehicles are involved and ambulances have been called for several victims.

Police are blocking the highway in the area.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

