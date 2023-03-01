South Euclid fire heavily damages home

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire badly damaged a South Euclid home Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:15 pm South Euclid Fire Department was dispatched for smoke coming out of a single-family home on Lowden Road.

When fire crews arrived heavy smoke was coming out of the second-floor windows.

The fire started in the basement and traveled through the walls up to the second floor, according to the South Euclid fire department.

The house suffered significant damage but there were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.

The fire is under investigation and appears to be possibly due to an electrical issue, according to SUFD.

The South Euclid fire department wanted to remind everyone, not to overload extension cords or use them as permanent wiring.

Cleveland Heights Fire Department, University Heights Fire Fire Department, Shaker Heights Fire Department, Richmond Heights Fire Department, Lyndhurst Fire Department, Beachwood Fire Department. City of South Euclid South Euclid Professional Firefighters Local 1065 all assisted with the fire.

