US Department of Transportation to hold update on rail safety

Federal teams are providing flyers to East Palestine, OH families and conducting health surveys...
Federal teams are providing flyers to East Palestine, OH families and conducting health surveys following toxic train wreck.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose will be speaking at today’s media briefing in East Palestine about a new initiative for routes carrying trains with hazardous materials, according to a press release.

This comes after a new bipartisan legislation proposal from Ohio and Pennsylvania senators regarding railway safety, officials say.

The proposal includes multiple items Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg mentioned in a call to action last week made to Congress, the release says.

Officials ay the proposal includes increasing the maximum fine USDOT can issue for safety violations, strengthening rules regarding high-hazardous flammable train rules, increasing funding for HazMat training and establishing a permanent requirement for two-person train car crews.

