US Department of Transportation to hold update on rail safety

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose will be speaking at today’s media briefing in East Palestine about a new initiative for routes carrying trains with hazardous materials, according to a press release.

This comes after a new bipartisan legislation proposal from Ohio and Pennsylvania senators regarding railway safety, officials say.

The proposal includes multiple items Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg mentioned in a call to action last week made to Congress, the release says.

Officials ay the proposal includes increasing the maximum fine USDOT can issue for safety violations, strengthening rules regarding high-hazardous flammable train rules, increasing funding for HazMat training and establishing a permanent requirement for two-person train car crews.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.