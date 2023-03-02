14-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Mar. 1 to help find missing 14-year-old Mario Eads.

He was described by police as 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoody with black and green pajama bottoms.

If you see Eads or know where he may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Mario Eads (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

