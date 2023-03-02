2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

14-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing

Mario Eads
Mario Eads(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Mar. 1 to help find missing 14-year-old Mario Eads.

He was described by police as 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoody with black and green pajama bottoms.

If you see Eads or know where he may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Mario Eads
Mario Eads(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is...
Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken from babysitter’s Ohio home, police say
Erin Brockovich
‘Classic cover-up of an environmental disaster’: Activist Erin Brockovich in East Palestine
Military Sexual Assaults - Part 3
Demarco Jones (Source: Painesville police)
Sentencing for man convicted of 2019 murder of Ashtabula County business owner
Military Sexual Assaults - Part 2