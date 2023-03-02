2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 First Alert Day: Heavy rain on the way tomorrow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:21 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are tracking a major storm moving through New Mexico and into Texas today. The system will be in northwest Ohio Friday evening. Significant rain in the forecast for our area tomorrow. The current forecast has this rain developing from south to north tomorrow morning. The rain will hold off until after the rush hour in the Cleveland area. There is still a chance this could mix with some sleet or wet snow in a few spots along the lakeshore counties. Rainfall will exceed one inch in many towns and cities in northern Ohio. This will cause travel delays and high water issues. A strong east wind sets up for a time in the afternoon. Winds could gust over 39 mph at times. Temperatures will rise to the 40 to 45 degree range for most. More rain Friday night. The system will begin to track east of our area Saturday. A blustery Saturday morning with some light snow in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

A nearly ice-free Lake Erie
February in northeast Ohio was significantly warmer than normal with very little snow
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and heavy rain on Friday; wintry mix on Saturday
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and heavy rain on Friday; wintry mix on Saturday
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and heavy rain on Friday; wintry mix on Saturday
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and heavy rain on Friday; wintry mix on Saturday
Friday midday snapshot
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and heavy rain on Friday; wintry mix on Saturday