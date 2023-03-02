19 First Alert Day: Heavy rain on the way tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are tracking a major storm moving through New Mexico and into Texas today. The system will be in northwest Ohio Friday evening. Significant rain in the forecast for our area tomorrow. The current forecast has this rain developing from south to north tomorrow morning. The rain will hold off until after the rush hour in the Cleveland area. There is still a chance this could mix with some sleet or wet snow in a few spots along the lakeshore counties. Rainfall will exceed one inch in many towns and cities in northern Ohio. This will cause travel delays and high water issues. A strong east wind sets up for a time in the afternoon. Winds could gust over 39 mph at times. Temperatures will rise to the 40 to 45 degree range for most. More rain Friday night. The system will begin to track east of our area Saturday. A blustery Saturday morning with some light snow in the forecast.

