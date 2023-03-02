2 men break into West Side Market after-hours twice, Cleveland Police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police said the duo also stole cash and consumable goods
By Rachel Vadaj
Mar. 2, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two theft suspects are accused of breaking into the West Side Market after-hours on two different nights, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the men broke into the West Side Market on Feb. 23 and 28.

The duo then stole cash and consumable goods on both occasions, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize them or have any other information on these crimes.

