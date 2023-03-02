$2.5M bond set for Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 35-year-old Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his seven-year-old daughter pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

Joshua Lynch, 35, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and endangering children.

The judge set his bond at $2.5 million.

Joshua Lynch ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Cleveland police said Lynch shot and killed Jovon Lynch, 34, on Feb. 8.

Jovon Lynch ((Source: Family))

Her body was found inside a car in the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave. in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Police said she died of a gunshot wound to the head.

After the murder, police said Joshua Lynch fled with the couple’s daughter.

She was found safe later that day in Elyria.

Lynch is scheduled to return to court on March 8 for a pre-trial.

