Avon Lake hosts meeting for resident questions on railroad safety

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Avon Lake residents near the railroad tracks are concerned about safety and the possibility of a derailment.

The devastating derailment in East Palestine that spilled hazardous materials into the environment has been top of mind for many who live near railways.

The Avon Lake fire chief and the city’s mayor will be at a meeting Wednesday night at Learwood Middle School for residents who have questions about railroad safety.

Ted Haas works at a gardening store next to the tracks and sees several trains pass through everyday.

At any given time hazardous materials could be on board, so it has crossed his mind that a disaster, like in East Palestine, could happen.

“They’re really moving a lot of stuff, so I can see how it can be a little bit concerning if stuff happens to derail and it could cause issues,” Haas said.

Avon Lake fire chief Jeremy Betsa has received several concerns, like Haas’, from residents.

He said his firefighters are prepared for any hazmat situation in the community.

“The hazardous materials team for the county, we do have a couple members from Avon Lake that assist with that team,” Betsa said. “They are our local resource for any hazardous materials.”

Betsa said the department has a plan in place if a derailment were to happen.

“Every chemical has the potential to cause harm, injury, even death, so we always have a hot zone radius, warm zone radius, cold zone radius,” Betsa said.

“All those areas will be evacuated. The rest of the town may be able to shelter in place.”

Haas said he has never seen anything of concern on the tracks and he hopes it stays that way.

“We hope that this is the last time something like this happens and they got a hold on it now, but you’re never too sure,” Haas said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

