2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Mystic River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

Latest News

Chad Stears was the home plate umpire when one of the parrots made a home on his shoulder.
Parrot lands on umpire during collegiate softball game
A Hobby Lobby distribution center was the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
Police: Suspect in Hobby Lobby shooting dies in crash
I-90 Eastbound crash near West 25th
Bentley causes Jeep to fatally eject woman in rollover crash on I-90 in Cleveland
Michael Kacmarik III is currently a fugitive, wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's...
Wanted: Cleveland alleged arsonist tried to set his own apartment on fire
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
Communities await first US limits on ‘forever chemicals’