Bentley causes Jeep to fatally eject woman in rollover crash on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A speeding Bentley struck a Jeep on I-90 in Cleveland, causing the Jeep to roll onto its roof and fatally eject its passenger, Cleveland Police confirmed.

While the driver of the Bentley was seriously injured, the man behind the wheel of the overturned Jeep ran away, said police.

The crash happened on I-90 east at West 25th Street at approximately 2:02 p.m. on March 1.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said a 2013 Bentley Continental was driving east on I-90 at a high rate of speed while following another unknown red car.

The Bentley’s right front corner collided with the back of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler that was also heading east on I-90, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia stated the force of the impact caused the Jeep to roll over and eject its 22-year-old passenger onto the road.

The Jeep slid eastbound on its roof and struck the median before coming to a stop while still flipped over, said Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said the the Bentley also struck the median wall before it came to a rest.

The man who was driving the Jeep got out and ran away from the crash scene, according to Ciaccia.

EMS took the 22-year-old woman who was ejected from the Jeep to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she died about eight hours later, Ciaccia confirmed.

She was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Samantha M. Nelson of Cleveland.

The 58-year-old man driving the Bentley was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by EMS in serious condition with multiple injuries, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia reported there were five cars involved in the crash, however, she did not state what happened to the other three.

She also did not state if any charges have been filed in the crash or if the driver of the Jeep has been found.

The OHGO camera on Fulton Road showed crews tow a car out from the wooded area off the right side of I-90 east as the crash scene was being cleared.

19 News is working to confirm if this car was one of the five involved in the crash, or if it was already in the woods from a previous crash.

Traffic on I-90 east was shut down from West 44th Street to Wade Avenue as crews cleaned the scene and investigated, with hour-long delays leading up to the closer.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

