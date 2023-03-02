Bill introduced to eliminate tax liability on East Palestine relief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the people of East Palestine await disaster relief payments , some Ohio congressmembers are looking to make sure the relief comes tax free.

Congressman Bill Johnson (R-6) introduced a new bill on Wednesday that would eliminate the tax liability for disaster relief payments. The bill would cover payments for individuals and businesses.

Congressman Max Miller (R-7) joined Congressman Johnson on the bill, stressing that the bipartisan support for the bill hopefully will give some residents relief.

A vote is expected within the next few weeks. The bill has already received bipartisan support.

