Bill introduced to eliminate tax liability on East Palestine relief

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(Matt Freed | AP)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the people of East Palestine await disaster relief payments , some Ohio congressmembers are looking to make sure the relief comes tax free.

Congressman Bill Johnson (R-6) introduced a new bill on Wednesday that would eliminate the tax liability for disaster relief payments. The bill would cover payments for individuals and businesses.

Congressman Max Miller (R-7) joined Congressman Johnson on the bill, stressing that the bipartisan support for the bill hopefully will give some residents relief.

A vote is expected within the next few weeks. The bill has already received bipartisan support.

