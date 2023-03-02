2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic ranked #2 hospital in the world by Newsweek

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic is ranked as the number 2 hospital in the world on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2023 list, according to a press release from the Cleveland Clinic.

Three Cleveland Clinic campuses - Abu Dhabi, Fairview and Weston - were recognized on the Top 250 list, according to the release.

Officials say the rankings are based on surveys and data for more than 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries.

“The world’s best hospitals consistently attract the best people and provide the best outcomes for patients as well as the most important new therapies and research,” said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper.

Newsweek has consistently rated Cleveland Clinic as a top hospital, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

