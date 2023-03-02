Climate activist Erin Brockovich returns to East Palestine

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Environmental activist Erin Brockovich returns to East Palestine Thursday to talk to residents about the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern toxic train derailment.

This will be Brockovich’s second visit to the community.

She said she will meet privately with residents to hear their stories and work directly with them. Brockovich will also check the water wells with a water expert she is bringing to town.

In addition, Brockovich will be holding a town hall meeting from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Columbiana Cultural Collective, 5 North Main Street, Columbiana.

Representatives from a legal firm will join her at the town hall.

