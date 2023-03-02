FEMA, EPA to give updates on East Palestine recovery following train derailment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beginning earlier this week, FEMA and the EPA announced they will be holding daily briefings to give updates on the recovery of East Palestine following the Norfolk Southern train derailment nearly a month ago.

These briefings will take place everyday at 4 p.m.

Thursday’s briefing will including U.S. EPA administrator Debra Shore, Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel and FEMA Administrator Thomas Sivak.

According to Wednesday’s briefing, hazardous waste removal is well underway, with around 1.8 gallons of liquid wastewater being hauled out.

An announcement from Governor Mike DeWine stated that:

Approximately 150,000 gallons have been shipped to Vickery Environmental in Vickery, Ohio, to be disposed of through deep well injection.

Approximately 1.4 million gallons have been shipped to Texas Molecular in Deer Park, Texas, to be disposed of through deep well injection.

Approximately 300,000 gallons have been hauled to Detroit Industrial Well in Romulus, Michigan to be disposed of through deep well injection.

“If you look at the different bodies of water the further out you get you’re starting to see life coming back it’s an indication but we know that we have certain areas and Fran and I viewed this today where we’re working very very hard every single day to make sure that the contamination is taken care of and it’s gone,” Gov. DeWine said.

The EPA also reported around 700 tons of solid waste leaving the derailment site, going to:

Ross Incineration Services in Grafton, Ohio, has received approximately 40 tons to be incinerated.

Approximately 200 tons have been hauled to Heritage Thermal Services in East Liverpool, Ohio, to be incinerated.

Approximately 400 tons have been shipped t o U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal in Belleville, Michigan, to be placed in a landfill.

Gov. DeWine also announced Wednesday that he spoke with the CEOs of both Norfolk Southern and CSX railroads about increased train derailment response training for first responders.

He said that both CEOs were in favor of working with the state to increase railroad-specific training to first responders, including volunteer firefighters, who would most likely be the first to respond to these situations.

Gov. DeWine said that the Ohio Public Utilities Commission currently has up to $800,000 in grant funding available to pay for this training.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.