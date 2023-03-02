2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former children’s minister indicted after November child porn arrest

Wukmer was arrested and charged with 215 counts of possession of child pornography.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A DeKalb County grand jury formally indicted a former children’s minister after he was arrested in November on possession of child pornography charges.

According to a press release from the Rainsville Police Department, Steve Robert Wukmer, 66, was arrested on Nov. 14 after an investigation uncovered child pornography.

The Rainsville Police Department says that Wukmer was arrested at his place of employment in Fort Payne and was charged with 215 counts of possession of child pornography. Wukmer is being held on a $12.9M bond.

Through their investigation, the Rainsville Police Department learned that Wukmer had been a children’s minister in Ohio before moving to Alabama. The Rainsville Police Department says that it is unaware of any similar misconduct while he was in the state of Ohio.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office aided in the investigation by performing the forensic downloading of the devices gathered during the execution of a search warrant.

Wukmer’s bond was set at $12.9 million.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

