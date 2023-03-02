2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jefferson area schools received several threats this week

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Brian Koster
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office, the Jefferson Area School District received multiple threats this week.

Wednesday the Ashtabula County EMA office received a call from an unknown person stating that there was an active shooter at the Jefferson Area

High School. The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Dispatch notified the school resource officer and Jefferson Police, along with Sheriff deputies and EMS.

Jefferson High School and Junior High were in the process of following their lockdown procedure when officers started entering the building. Police Officers were able to determine that the call was not an active threat and that all staff and children were safe. The schools then resumed normal daily activities.

The Ashtabula County Prosecutor is working with the Jefferson Area Local School District to inform students, staff, and parents about the multiple threats that the Jefferson District received over the past week, according to Prosecutor Collen O’Toole’s office they are in the process of scheduling an education session for grades 4-12.

“We at the Prosecutor’s Office take all threats to the schools, children, and staff very seriously; once the source of the threat is identified, we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, along with any other threats that may follow,” said Prosecutor O’Toole. We recommend all parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of false threats and what the outcomes may be.

Prosecutor O’Toole and her office greatly thank all of the safety forces for their rapid response and constant dedication to keeping Ashtabula County safe.

