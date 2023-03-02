LeBron James avoids surgery for now, will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James will not need surgery on his foot, at least not yet, and there’s hope he can return this season.

Lakers plan to re-evalute LeBron James' right tendon injury in three weeks, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 2, 2023

The Lakers sit 11th in the West at 30-33 but are just a game out of the play-in tournament.

James, 38, is 7th in the NBA in scoring at 29.5 ppg, he also averages 36 minutes per game, which is 11th in the league.

Joel Embiid on LeBron James 👇



“The best player in the NBA, since he has been in the league for 20 years, he shows you that — and that’s someone that’s extremely smart, that knows basketball, you know, one of the smartest players ever.” pic.twitter.com/ufV5FCTp2G — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Prime_LeBron23) March 1, 2023

