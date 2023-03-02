2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

LeBron James avoids surgery for now, will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James will not need surgery on his foot, at least not yet, and there’s hope he can return this season.

The Lakers sit 11th in the West at 30-33 but are just a game out of the play-in tournament.

James, 38, is 7th in the NBA in scoring at 29.5 ppg, he also averages 36 minutes per game, which is 11th in the league.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Tatum scores 41 to help Celtics outlast Cavaliers 118-113
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a...
Cleveland Browns to play in the Hall of Fame Game
The numbers are in for Ohio's first month of legal sports betting and it turns out its a...
Ohio’s 1st month of legal sports betting was massive
The free events, held at FirstEnergy Stadium, will create opportunities for small business...
Report: Cleveland Browns seek new stadium