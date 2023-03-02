LeBron James avoids surgery for now, will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James will not need surgery on his foot, at least not yet, and there’s hope he can return this season.
The Lakers sit 11th in the West at 30-33 but are just a game out of the play-in tournament.
James, 38, is 7th in the NBA in scoring at 29.5 ppg, he also averages 36 minutes per game, which is 11th in the league.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.