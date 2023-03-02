Lebron James Family Foundation to open new community space in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lebron James Family Foundation announced Thursday that House Three Thirty will be open to the community March 30, according to a press release.

The Lebron James Family Foundation partnered with mDesign, an Ohio-based storage manufacturer, to support the organizational needs of the I PROMISE team members as they train to be the first cohort of employees, officials say.

mDesign brought their strategic storage process to set the space up and calm chaos and declutter, the release says.

The space will be open to the public March 30, 330 day.

