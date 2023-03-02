2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lebron James Family Foundation to open new community space in Akron

The Lebron James Family Foundation announced Thursday that House Three Thirty will be open to...
The Lebron James Family Foundation announced Thursday that House Three Thirty will be open to the community March 30, according to a press release.(Phil Long | AP)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lebron James Family Foundation announced Thursday that House Three Thirty will be open to the community March 30, according to a press release.

The Lebron James Family Foundation partnered with mDesign, an Ohio-based storage manufacturer, to support the organizational needs of the I PROMISE team members as they train to be the first cohort of employees, officials say.

mDesign brought their strategic storage process to set the space up and calm chaos and declutter, the release says.

The space will be open to the public March 30, 330 day.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

Latest News

Christian Warner
Man pleads not guilty to killing Shaker Heights woman
Michael Kacmarik III is currently a fugitive, wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's...
Wanted: Cleveland alleged arsonist tried to set his own apartment on fire
Huntmere Avenue
$2.5M bond set for Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child
Summit County Break In Suspect
Suspect breaks into Summit County O’Neil Lube, steals empty cash register