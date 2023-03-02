Lorain man missing 3 days, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials say a Lorain man has been missing since February 28.

Richard Kapalin was last seen leaving his residence on foot, officials say.

If you know where Richard is, please contact Lorain Police Dispatch at 440-204-2100.

If you have information to help us find Richard, please call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

