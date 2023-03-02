2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man pleads not guilty to killing Shaker Heights woman

Christian Warner
Christian Warner((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Cleveland man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to murdering a woman inside her Shaker Heights apartment.

Christian Warner was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, grand theft, tampering with evidence and offenses against a human corpse.

Christian Warner, 24, is charged in connection with the Jan. 2023 death of Maria Valenzuela,...
Christian Warner, 24, is charged in connection with the Jan. 2023 death of Maria Valenzuela, 42, in Shaker Heights.(WOIO)

The victim, Maria Valenzuela, 42, was found dead inside her apartment in the 3000 block of Tollard Rd. on Jan. 31. Police officers discovered the body while conducting a welfare check at the request of relatives.

Valenzuela’s cause of death has not been released.

Warner was arrested on Feb. 2 at a mental health and substance abuse treatment facility in Tamarac, Florida, according to records from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Medical examiner records reveal new details in suspected murder of Shaker Heights woman

Shaker Heights police have not released a motive for the murder, but said this was not a “random attack.”

Warner is being held on a $2.5 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and is scheduled to return to court on March 8.

