Man pleads not guilty to killing Shaker Heights woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Cleveland man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to murdering a woman inside her Shaker Heights apartment.
Christian Warner was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, grand theft, tampering with evidence and offenses against a human corpse.
The victim, Maria Valenzuela, 42, was found dead inside her apartment in the 3000 block of Tollard Rd. on Jan. 31. Police officers discovered the body while conducting a welfare check at the request of relatives.
Valenzuela’s cause of death has not been released.
Warner was arrested on Feb. 2 at a mental health and substance abuse treatment facility in Tamarac, Florida, according to records from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
Shaker Heights police have not released a motive for the murder, but said this was not a “random attack.”
Warner is being held on a $2.5 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and is scheduled to return to court on March 8.
