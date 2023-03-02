Mayfield Heights man convicted of murdering neighbor and her 8-year-old daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Mayfield Heights man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his neighbor and her eight-year-old daughter in November 2018.

Domonique Swopes, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of aggravated arson in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick.

Swopes won’t be eligible for parole until he serves 40 years in prison.

Rebecca Pletnewski, 41, and Olivia Schneider died on Nov. 20, 2018.

Rebecca Pletnewski (Source: WOIO)

Mayfield Heights police said Pletnewski was stabbed to death before her home on Longwood Road was set on fire.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Olivia, who was trapped in a second floor bedroom, died of smoke inhalation.

Swopes was arrested on Nov. 27, 2018.