Pantries prepare for more need as emergency SNAP benefits come to an end

By Katie Wilson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s a big blow to thousands of Ohioans who receive federal help to buy food.

Extra pandemic-era benefits have been cut. It means low-income families will see their benefits shrink by at least $95 dollars.

“It’s the worst it has been in 40 years,” said CEO of Cleveland’s Hunger Network, Julie Johnson.

Johnson is gearing up for a busy few months ahead of her.

Covid emergenecy SNAP benefits are over, and food providers and pantries are preparing for a wave of families needing more food, more often.

However, there’s a big problem.

“We have this double dilemma happening,” said Johnson. “The need is increasing but the food availability is decreasing, all the same time costs are increasing.”

With food inflation the worst it has been in 40 years, Johnson says there’s less food to be distributed, even with benefits ending.

As a solution, they’re making sure nothing goes to waste.

Cleveland’s Hunger Network is adding donors to their food rescue program, making sure food near expiration is getting to the hungry.

They’re also asking for the community’s help.

“Every little bit helps to get us through so we can spend money on food,” said Johnson. “So if you’ve already made a donation, we’re asking for folks to make another donation. If you haven’t made a donation, please do.”

For those in need, the Hunger Network has made it simple.

You can go to their “find help” tab on their website, and click on “find food.”

The nearest food pantries will pop up, making sure affected families can find food fast.

Johnson says you can also always call the Hunger Network and they’ll help locate a pantry close to you.

She stressed their hunger centers will never turn someone away without any food.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

