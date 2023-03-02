2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Rail worker union representative alleges Norfolk Southern put workers in danger

Some residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are skeptical about how safe the area is after a train...
Some residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are skeptical about how safe the area is after a train carrying toxic materials derailed.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A letter written by a rail worker union representative addressed to Governor Mike DeWine is requesting DeWine use his influence as governor to stop what the representative calls “reckless business practices” by Norfolk-Southern following the Feb. 3 toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

In a letter written on behalf of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BWMED), Johnathon Long explains that he is a Norfolk Southern Railway Maintenance of Way worker who represents nearly 3,000 employees on Norfolk-Southern railways.

Long’s letter was written based on reports from workers who were at the scene of the derailment.

NS instructed approximately 40 of its Maintenance of Way Employees to come on site and begin cleaning up the wreckage. I received reports that NS neither offered nor provided these Workers with appropriate personal protective equipment, such as respirators that are designed to permit safely working around vinyl chloride, eye protection and protective clothing such as chemical restraint suits, rubber overboots and rubber gloves rated for safely working around the spilled chemicals that prevent direct contact with such substances.

Johnathon Long

Long claimed rail workers on site of the derailment reported nausea and migraines after being exposed to the chemicals being carried by the train at the time of the accident.

When some of the NS Workers inquired about the appropriateness of their personal protective equipment and the safety of their working conditions, they would receive little or no response from NS officials. One Worker shared with me that he called his supervisor and requested to be transported off the derailment site due to concerns of his safety caused by the exposure to the chemicals which were causing him nausea and migraines; the supervisor stated he would get back to the Employee, but he never heard back from his supervisor and the Employee was left on the job site. Many other Employees reported that they continue to experience migraines and nausea, days after the derailment, and they all suspect that they were willingly exposed to these chemicals at the direction of NS. This lack of concern for the Workers’ safety and well-being is, again, a basic tenet of NS’s cost-cutting business model.

Johnathon Long

Long also discussed an offer from Norfolk Southern regarding paid sick leave that came after questions were raised regarding the derailment.

With this ongoing in East Palestine, I received numerous inquiries from the Workers I represent, and I was pressing NS for answers to legitimate questions of those concerned Employees. At the same time, I was engaging with NS as General Chairman of the ARSF. During these discussions, NS representatives raised the prospect of reaching an agreement on paid sick leave. We had been in negotiations over paid sick leave for some time now, but those negotiations were going nowhere. So when NS came to me with a level of seriousness towards the subject, I thought it was with good intentions. But when I received NS’s proposal, it felt like an underhanded attempt to further raise their profits under their cost-cutting business model.

Johnathon Long

Long said in his letter that Norfolk Southern would agree to provide paid sick leave to BMWED Members if the union would withdraw a letter in opposition to an experimental automated track inspection program and issue a new letter in support.

As part of NS’s experimental automated track inspection program, it would reduce the performance of visual human inspections following behind the automated machines, checking and ensuring their accuracy and checking for defects the machines cannot detect. Current FRA regulations require that railroad tracks be inspected by a qualified human track inspector, who is highly trained and qualified to perform such inspection.

Johnathon Long

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine

Latest News

A Walton Hills police officer is seen on cell phone video pulling a woman from her car during a...
Walton Hills police sued after pulling woman from car during traffic stop
Ohio Gov. DeWine returns to East Palestine
Governor Mike DeWine tours train derailment cleanup sites, stops at East Palestine High School
Walton Hills police face lawsuit for excessive force
Walton Hills police face lawsuit over traffic stop
East Palestine derailment
Avon Lake hosts meeting for resident questions on railroad safety