Sentencing for man convicted of 2019 murder of Ashtabula County business owner

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man convicted of killing a a 65-year-old Ashtabula business owner in 2019 will be sentenced in Lake County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

Tim Meola was found dead inside his Mentor Avenue home in Painesville on Sept. 7, 2019.

Painesville police arrested Demarco Jones on July 28, 2022. Jones, of Willowick, was 17 at the time of the murder.

Demarco Jones
Demarco Jones(Painesville Police)

In January, Jones changed his plea to guilty to the charge of aggravated murder in front of Lake County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Condon.

Jones is being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

