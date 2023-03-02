Suspect breaks into Summit County O’Neil Lube, steals empty cash register

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance identifying a suspect they say broke into one store and attempted to break into two more, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Police say the man broke into O’Neil Lube and stole and empty cash register around 2:30 a.m. February 21.

at 5 a.m. the same day, police say he attempted to break into Domino’s Pizza and Lakes Beverage at the corner of South Main Street and East Turkeyfoot Lake Road in Green, but was scared off by the alarm.

Police suspect he is responsible for other break-ins in the area.

The suspect was seen riding a red or orange Harley Davidson, officials say.

Anyone with information on this individual’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact our Detective Bureau at (330) 643-5404.

