Walton Hills police sued after pulling woman from car during traffic stop

By Jim Nelson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A lawsuit filed last month in federal court accuses a Walton Hills police of excessive force after an officer ripped a woman out of her car during a traffic stop.

It happened in February of 2022.

According to attorney John Pfleiderer, Amanda Mills was pulled over for speeding and immediately ordered out of her car.

Pfleiderer told 19 News that Mills was pulled out of her vehicle simply for asking “why?”

“It’s slightly disgusting to see someone conduct themselves like [that],” said Pfleiderer. “She was speeding and she got beat up and abused for that.”

He said Mills sustained serious injuries to her chest.

Pfleiderer filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in the United States Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

Police Chief Stan Jaworski, along with two officers and one supervisor are listed as defendants in the case.

The Village of Walton Hills is also named.

“We have to a draw a line somewhere with police officers and make a statement about what is acceptable conduct,” said Pfleiderer.

19 News reached out to Walton Hills administration by email on Wednesday.

“Due to the matter being in litigation we respectfully have no comment,” said John Montello, the villages’ law director.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

