Wanted: Cleveland alleged arsonist tried to set his own apartment on fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s edition of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a Cleveland man who is accused of trying to start his own apartment on fire.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, in Nov. of 2020 Michael Kacmarik III disabled the hard wired smoke detector, and then lit trash on fire in different areas of his apartment which set the carpet on fire.

This alleged act put the lives of others at risk as there were approximately 100 other occupied apartments in his building.

Kacmarik is wanted on aggravated arson and disrupting public services charges.

Crimes Stoppers labels Kacmarik as a repeat violent offender after a 2013 conviction of felony assault after using his car as a battering ram trying to run over a victim and hitting multiple other vehicles in the process.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department said he should be considered violent and unpredictable.

Anyone with information on Kacmarik’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

