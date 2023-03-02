2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake man pleads guilty to deadly drunken driving crash in Lakewood

Franklin Kutz (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Westlake man pleaded guilty Thursday to driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in Lakewood.

Franklin Kutz pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated vehicular homicide,

Kutz was driving eastbound on Clifton Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. on April 23, 2022 when he struck a vehicle driven by Josephine Sever.

According to police, Sever, 55, of Lakewood, was driving southbound on Cove Avenue and was struck when she attempted to cross over Clifton Blvd.

Sever died from her injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher will sentence Kutz on April 6.

