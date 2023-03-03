2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Day: Heavy rain this afternoon and tonight; high wind at times

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Intense area of low pressure is moving through Arkansas this morning. It will track across northeast Ohio later tonight. Heavy rain develops from south to north by this afternoon. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches will be likely in our area. This could cause flooding. Another big factor will be intense winds for a time later this afternoon. East winds could potentially gust over 45 mph at times. The high wind could cause some wind damage or knock out power. Another round of potentially heavy rain rolls through tonight with the cold front. The rain could briefly chance to some snow before coming to an end around sunrise tomorrow. Another round of strong winds develop overnight into the early morning hours tomorrow.

