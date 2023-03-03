2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

3rd bald eagle egg laid in nest near Avon Lake school

3rd bald eagle egg laid in nest near Avon Lake school
3rd bald eagle egg laid in nest near Avon Lake school(Source: Avon Lake Schools)
By Patrick Stout and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eagle watchers from the Avon Lake Bald Eagles Facebook page confirmed another egg was laid in a nest near Redwood Elementary School Thursday night.

The first was laid Friday evening, and the second Monday afternoon, the eagle watchers confirmed.

According to an Avon Lake City Schools, the egg was laid at 6:42 p.m. Thursday.

A livestream of the eagle nest showed the first egg being laid Friday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

Theodor Seuss Geisel was an American author and illustrator best known for authoring children's...
Invitation to Cleveland led Dr. Seuss to leave out Lake Erie jab in ‘The Lorax’
Pantries prepare for more need as emergency SNAP benefits come to an end
Pantries prepare for more need as emergency SNAP benefits come to an end
19 Troubleshooter: Moving company threatens to hold senior citizen’s property hostage until she...
19 Troubleshooter: Moving company threatens to hold senior citizen’s property hostage until she pays extra fees
Pick your price to adopt a pit bull at Cleveland APL
Pick your price to adopt a pit bull at Cleveland APL