3rd bald eagle egg laid in nest near Avon Lake school

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eagle watchers from the Avon Lake Bald Eagles Facebook page confirmed another egg was laid in a nest near Redwood Elementary School Thursday night.

The first was laid Friday evening, and the second Monday afternoon, the eagle watchers confirmed.

According to an Avon Lake City Schools, the egg was laid at 6:42 p.m. Thursday.

A livestream of the eagle nest showed the first egg being laid Friday.

