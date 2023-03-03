CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bunch of burglars are wanted for stealing from a West Side group home, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The suspects broke into a group home at West 130th Street and Cooley Avenue around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22, according to police.

Police said they stole a bicycle, television, and Xbox that belonged to the residents.

Take a close look at these surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

Burglars steal TV, Xbox, bicycle from group home on Cleveland’s West Side, police say (Cleveland Police)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this burglary and theft, call First District Det. Houska at 216-623-2535 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-053241 with your tips.

