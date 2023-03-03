Burglars steal TV, Xbox, bicycle from group home on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bunch of burglars are wanted for stealing from a West Side group home, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.
The suspects broke into a group home at West 130th Street and Cooley Avenue around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22, according to police.
Police said they stole a bicycle, television, and Xbox that belonged to the residents.
Take a close look at these surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:
If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this burglary and theft, call First District Det. Houska at 216-623-2535 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
Reference report #2023-053241 with your tips.
