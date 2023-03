CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - C.J. Stroud earned his top 5 draft status with an outstanding season and playoff, but the Ohio State QB also credits the Buckeye staff for preparing him to be a pro.

Calling Ohio State a “mini-NFL team,” Stroud spoke Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was asked about Justin Fields and the meeting he had with the #Bears: “He ain’t no damn running back. He’s a quarterback. He can sling it. … I don’t want to go there. That’s Justin’s team.” — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 3, 2023

CJ Stroud is absolutely wicked with his ball placement.



pic.twitter.com/2b4L0PufEd — Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) February 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.