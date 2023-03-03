Cleveland Metroparks announce names of police department’s K-9 puppies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to the generous support of the community, the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department’s K-9 puppies have their names!

Community members were able to cast their vote for the names they liked best with a donation to the program.

The choices for the male Belgian Malinois and male German Shepherd were:

Rip and Fury

Kato and Rocco

Maddox and Dodger

And the winner with the highest donation total is... Rip and Fury!

The Belgian Malinois takes the name Fury and the German Shepherd will be called Rip.

Both Fury and Rip already started their police training in February, and will continue police training before they are sworn into service across the Park District.

Rip was born on Dec. 7 and Fury came just 11 days later on Dec. 18.

The donations made to pick the names support the Cleveland Metroparks K-9 unit and provides the puppies with the necessary tools and equipment for success.

Fellow Cleveland Metroparks K-9s Creed and Jett were also funded with enrichment opportunities.

The award-winning Cleveland Metroparks K-9 Unit has helped patrol the entire Park District for over 20 years.

The K-9 unit specializes in tracking, odor detection, and evidence search while regularly assisting neighboring police departments.

K-9 Puppy training in Olmsted Falls for the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department on February 16, 2023. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks) (Cleveland Metroparks)

K-9 Puppy training in Olmsted Falls for the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department on February 16, 2023. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks) (KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

K-9 Puppy training in Olmsted Falls for the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department on February 16, 2023. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks) (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

K-9 Puppy training in Olmsted Falls for the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department on February 16, 2023. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks) (KYLE LANZER)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.